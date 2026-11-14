Charlie Gillespie Wanted to Be On ‘Heated Rivalry’ Before Being Cast as Troy Barrett In Season 2

Credit: Instagram: @charles_gillespie

Charlie Gillespie is set to star in the upcoming second season of Heated Rivalry!

The 28-year-old actor, best known for Julie and the Phantoms, was announced to be playing hockey player Troy Barrett from the book “Role Model” in the hit show’s forthcoming season.

Troy is the Ottawa Centaurs forward, who joins the team with Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) after being traded from the Toronto Guardians. In “Role Model,” he starts dating the Centaurs social media manager, Harris Drover (Justice Smith).

While promoting his upcoming Tubi movie, Sidelined 3: End Game, Charlie recalled his hockey background and wanting to be on the show being he was eventually cast!

“You gotta make sure that no one’s breaking a leg,” he told Swooon of his hockey experience. “I can take a check. It’s not a scary thing for me, but for people who don’t play, it can be a very threatening experience. It can be a rough game, but I’ve been playing hockey forever since I was a little kid.”

Before landing a role in the Crave adaptation of Rachel Reid‘s “Game Changers” book series, Charlie was well aware of its cultural impact.

“Yeah, that show was everywhere that I saw,” he said. “I kept on getting calls from people like, ‘Hey, you should be on this.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I would love to.’ I wasn’t buying those books prior, but I’ve gone through them all now.”

Growing up in Canada, Charlie says being on the show hits close to home.

“I love [that] our author is from Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia is just a 45-minute drive from where I grew up,” he shared. “We’re neighbors, and getting to see names that I recognize on jerseys, like names that you’ll never see in movies past… They’re all like East Coast Acadian names. You see them in Louisiana, and you see them at home.”

He also recalled going onto the locker room set and seeing the last names of two childhood friends on jerseys.

“It felt like they were my friends were there in the room with me,” Charlie said. “But then it also felt just like, ‘Wow, like we get to do something that’s Canadian.’”

This isn’t the first time Charlie has portrayed a hockey player on screen. Back in 2024, he filmed the indie drama Shattered Ice, playing a high school hockey enforcer who is lost after the loss of his best friend. The film has playing at festivals over the last couple of years.

In case you missed it, find out who else is joining the cast of Heated Rivalry season two!

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