Chicago Fire’s Robyn Coffin Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Years After Her Character Had a Cancer Journey

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Robyn Coffin has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress has played Cindy Herrmann on Chicago Fire since the show’s start, and is now dealing with an unfortunate health setback.

Robyn‘s diagnosis was revealed publicly in a GoFundMe set up by a friend, which her co-star, Miranda Rae Mayo, shared on her Instagram story on Friday (November 13).

“This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of support. You may know her as Cindy Herrmann on our show. Any and everything helps,” Miranda wrote, via People.

According to the GoFundMe, Robyn has a “crack team at the hospital organizing and planning her surgery and aftercare and recovery.”

The fundraiser also notes that she has her husband, Grant, and “supportive friends who will be wonderful caregivers,” adding that this is “NOT an easy ask for Robyn or Grant, but they have been convinced this is the best way ensure a stress-free journey from surgery to aftercare to recovery.”

“As of now, on 12/3/26 Robyn will undergo a right partial mastectomy with magseed localization. Radiation will follow. Robyn has a pre-op visit on 11/24/26. If that visit results in affirming the right partial mastectomy, Robyn is expecting to be out of work for 3 weeks. If a full mastectomy is required, Robyn’s time off work will increase quite a bit, as the surgery is much more extensive,” the fundraiser reads.

“When Robyn doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid. So, this go fund me is not only to fill in the gaps that insurance will surely leave, but also to help sustain Robyn and Grant while Robyn is off work. Thank goodness they have insurance, but let’s not get cocky – let’s give them a nest egg because we know there will be surprises. We know that with insurance the surgery and hospital bill will amount to $40k. Because the surgery is hard upon, this amount is most urgent. The balance is for said surprises: a longer recovery period (see not working), medicine off the plan or not fully covered, or whatever is thrown at them.”

People reports that Chicago Fire stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Hanako Greensmith have both made donations to the fundraiser, which has raised over $15k for Robyn and her family so far.

Robyn‘s diagnosis comes a few years after her character on Chicago Fire underwent her own cancer journey, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in season 11.

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