Dakota Mortensen Accuses ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Producers of Staging Scenes to Portray Him as Abusive in New Lawsuit

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Dakota Mortensen appears during a court hearing.
Credit: Getty Images

Dakota Mortensen is suing the producers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Hulu for defamation.

The 33-year-old reality star and ex-boyfriend of former star Taylor Frankie Paul, 32, is seeking damages in excess of $300,000 from the streamer and the show’s production team over claims they staged scenes and fake storylines to make him look abusive and like a serial adulterer, reports TMZ.

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul pose together for a photo from an early season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What is Dakota Mortensen accusing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives producers of?

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Dakota is accusing the producers of trying to make him look like an obsessive ex who called Child Protective Services on Taylor out of retaliation.

He is also claiming they filmed footage of Taylor hitting with a pizza box that never aired and denies making the CPS call, among other allegations.

Dakota Mortensen appears during a court hearing.

What is Dakota Mortensen seeking in the lawsuit?

Dakota is saying his reputation has been ruined, resulting in loss of business and emotional distress caused by humiliation over the aired episodes, which remain available to view on Hulu.

The suit claims the show’s third, fourth, and fifth seasons “presented Mortensen to millions of viewers as a domestic abuser, as a man who retaliated against the mother of his child by reporting her to Child Protective Services, and as a serial adulterer,” per ABC4.

He is asking for a jury trial as well as compensatory damages and other damages.

There was a major update in the custody battle between Dakota and Taylor in September.

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