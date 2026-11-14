Danielle Fishel Recalls ‘Purging & Overexercising’ After ‘Boy Meets World’ Creator Commented on Her Weight

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Danielle Fishel shared how challenging it was to navigate her self-esteem and body image issues as a teen on the set of Boy Meets World.

The 45-year-old actress released a tell-all book called Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World, which she co-wrote with former co-stars Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and collaborator Emily Longeretta.

What Danielle Fishel says happened during filming of season 7

According to an excerpt shared by Entertainment Weekly, Danielle started struggling with body image during the filming of season 7.

She recalled gaining some weight at the time and creator Michael Jacobs pointing it out, before writing the season 7 episode “She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs,” leading Danielle to become obsessive about her appearance.

How “She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs” came together

“Will had gained some weight. I had gained some weight,” Danielle wrote. “[Michael Jacobs said,] ‘Obviously, you guys have gained a little bit of weight, so we’re going to write an episode about it, and we just wanted you to know.”

In the episode, Danielle and Will‘s characters Topanga and Eric Matthews, both realize they’ve gained weight and they try to start dieting together. Cory (Ben Savage) starts suspecting Topanga might be pregnant due to a misunderstanding.

Earlier this year, Rider Strong claimed he and Ben Savage were “never close” despite playing best friends on the show.

“We both laughed and went, ‘I guess we’re doing it,’ while we both were just dying inside,” Will said. “But the fact that I was fat was the fifteenth thing on my list [of what] was wrong with me by season 7. There was so much else going on that the fact that I needed to lose 20 pounds was so far down on the list.”

Danielle says she took the creator’s comments hard and it sparked a lengthy battle with disordered thoughts about food and “purging and overexercising” throughout season 7.

She says she even passed out at school at one point from running and not eating.

“I don’t think I recognized that, until it was very obvious that I was no longer attractive to [the people in charge] anymore. I became aware that I was now just disposable, and I carried that feeling with me for most of my life,” she continued.

Boy Meets World costume designer Julie Yang Silver defended Danielle

That said, Danielle revealed she was very thankful to costume designer Julie Yang Silver, who would support and defend her to the showrunners about Topanga‘s wardrobe.

“It was a constant conversation,” Julie shared in the book. “Danielle was not heavy. That’s what I was trying to explain to them. But because of her stature, they were so used to seeing [her differently] because she bloomed overnight. Danielle’s not very tall, so if you are bustier and you’re not tall, you’re going to look larger. But she wasn’t.”

Book Meets World is out now and available in multiple formats!

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