Emma Watson Makes Rare Appearance at GQ Men of the Year Party in Chic Little Black Dress

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Emma Watson in a matching Dior tweed at a pre-Oscar dinner.
Credit: Getty Images

Emma Watson stepped out for the GQ Men of the Year Party this week in a rare public outing.

The 36-year-old Harry Potter star was spotted outside of the Chateau Marmont on Thursday night (November 14) for GQ’s 31st Annual men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, California with her longtime friend, DJ Tucker Halpern.

Emma Watson walking outside Chateau Marmont in a floral black mini dress with Tucker Halpern.

Emma looked chic in a mini dress

The British actress looked chic in a black floral mini dress from Valentino x Christi Belcourt 2016 Resort Collection along with black and white striped Jacquemus heels, a black crossbody bag, and some jewelry.

Emma took a tumble at one point, but she was able to swiftly recover and laugh off the incident.

Check out all the photos from GQ’s star-studded event.

She was a special guest at the event after being named GQ’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

Emma Watson walking outside Chateau Marmont in a floral black mini dress with Tucker Halpern.

Where else has Emma Watson been spotted recently?

She was also spotted at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala after-party in October where she stepped out in a lace black dress with a high leg slit and a long black coat. See the photos!

Over the summer, the Little Women actress joined Prince William as they took part in a Business Forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife in London.

While speaking at the event, Emma recounted a story about a time during her Harry Potter days where she thought her privacy had been invaded, but it turned out to be a mix-up! Find out what happened.

Emma Watson walking outside Chateau Marmont in a floral black mini dress with Tucker Halpern.

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