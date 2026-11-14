‘General Hospital’ Cast Changes: 13 Stars Exit as November 2026

Nov 14, 2026 5 min read
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General Hospital exits in 2026
Credit: ABC

There have been a lot of major changes to the General Hospital cast over the past several months!

The Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera series has been airing on ABC since 1963 and just celebrated its 63nd anniversary on April 1, 2026.

Over the past 11 months there have been several changes to the cast, with 13 stars exiting the show. Some have been on the soap for decades!

New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC and are available for streaming on Hulu.

Browse through the slideshow to see which stars have left General Hospital so far this year…

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