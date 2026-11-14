How to Watch Tyler Hynes’ Newest Hallmark Holiday Movie ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

Credit: Hallmark Media

Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey are starring in Hallmark’s latest holiday movie, The Nights Before Christmas.

The upcoming time-loop Christmas film premieres tonight (November 14) on the Hallmark Channel and we have all the info you need to watch live, plus details about the cast, and more!

What is The Nights Before Christmas about?

According to the official Hallmark synopsis, The Nights Before Christmas takes place on Christmas Eve, when Marty (Hynes) wishes he had more time, and wakes up to find the day repeating. He uses each loop to explore New York, try new things, and get to know Chloe (Mailey), an out-of-work journalist.

But Chloe forgets him each morning. Marty sets out to win her over and figure out how to finally make it to Christmas Day, with Chloe by his side.

Who stars in The Nights Before Christmas?

Tyler Hynes is a fan-favorite Hallmark Channel leading man and has starred in many romantic comedies and holiday movies for the network, including the Three Wise Men and a Baby trilogy, It Was Always You, An Unexpected Christmas, Falling for You, Winter in Vail, Roadhouse Romance, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and A Picture of Her.

Some of Tyler‘s other notable television roles include appearances on UnReal, 19-2, NCIS, Saving Hope, and Letterkenny.

Laci J. Mailey is best known for starring as Jess O’Brien in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. She also previously had a recurring role in Falling Skies, Supernatural, and The Magicians.

She’s been in multiple Hallmark movies, like Betty’s Bad Luck in Love and The Perfect Setting.

How to watch The Nights Before Christmas

The Nights Before Christmas premieres Saturday, November 14 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Saturday, November 14.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Sunday, November 15 at 6/5c

Friday, November 20 at 10/9c

Tuesday, November 24 at 8/7c

Tuesday, December 1 at 2/1c

Thursday, December 10 at 6/5c

Sunday, December 20 at 10/9c

Thursday, December 24 at 8/7c

The Nights Before Christmas is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Laci J Mailey Tyler Hynes