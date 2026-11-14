Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight, November 14? John Mulaney Hosts, Musical Guest & How to Watch

Credit: NBC

Saturday Night Live is back with another new episode tonight, Saturday (November 14)!

The NBC sketch comedy series is continuing Season 52 with its sixth episode, and a familiar face is returning to Studio 8H.

John Mulaney is hosting for the seventh time, while Phoebe Bridgers is returning as the musical guest.

The new episode follows last weekend’s installment, which featured comedian Druski making his hosting debut alongside musical guests The Strokes.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode, including who’s performing, when it airs and how to watch.

Is SNL New Tonight, November 14?

Yes, Saturday Night Live is airing a brand new episode tonight!

John Mulaney, 44, is returning to host for the seventh time, making him one of the show’s most frequent celebrity hosts.

The comedian previously worked as a writer on SNL from 2008 to 2012 before returning to host several episodes over the years.

His appearances have included elaborate musical sketches set in New York City, including “Diner Lobster” and “Bodega Bathroom.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers is tonight’s musical guest!

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter previously performed on the show as a solo artist in February 2021, when Dan Levy hosted for the evening.

She later returned in November 2023 as part of boygenius, alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, during an episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet.

Tonight marks her third musical appearance on the show, counting her performance with the group.

What Time Is SNL on Tonight & Where Can You Watch?

Tonight’s episode airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Viewers can also watch live on Peacock with an eligible subscription.

The episode will be available to stream on demand afterward.

As for what’s coming next, NBC has not yet announced the next round of hosts and musical guests for Season 52.

For now, fans can look forward to John and Phoebe taking over Studio 8H tonight!

One star recently just spoke out about the backlash they received for their opening monologue.

Posted To:John Mulaney NBC Peacock Phoebe Bridgers Saturday Night Live Television