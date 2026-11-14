Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Pokes Fun at Mom’s Teen Pregnancy: ‘Dance if You Beat High School Pregnancy’

Nov 14, 2026 1 min read
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Jamie Lynn Spears & daughter Maddie TikTok screenshot
Credit: TikTok

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie is playfully trolling her mom!

On Friday (November 13), the 18-year-old took to TikTok to share a cheeky video poking fun at her famous mom’s teen pregnancy.

“Dance if you beat high school pregnancy,” Maddie wrote over the video. In the clip, Maddie can be seen dancing with her hands in the air and spinning around as Jaime Lynn, 35, watches from behind her. As her daughter continues to dance, the Zoey 101 actress playfully puts her hands on her hips before crossing her arms.

In the caption the video, Maddie tagged her mom, writing, “lol @JamieLynnSpears.”

If you didn’t know, Jamie Lynn welcomed Maddie in June 2008 with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. At the time, Jamie Lynn was 17 and Casey was 19.

Maddie just graduated from high school earlier this year and now attends The University of Southern Mississippi.

In a recent interview, Jamie Lynn spoke about raising Maddie as a teen and her near-fatal ATV accident.

Find out what other celebrities became parents before age 20!

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