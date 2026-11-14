Joe Jonas Dating History: Full List of His Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

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We’re taking a look back at all of Joe Jonas‘ famous exes now that he’s single again.

If you didn’t see the news, a source confirmed to JustJared.com on November 14 that the 37-year-old Jonas Brothers singer recently split from girlfriend Tati Gabriela after more than a year of dating.

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

Now that Joe is back on the market, we’re taking a look back at all of his famous exes, from models to actresses to a graphic designer.

Browse through the slideshow to see who Joe Jonas has been linked to over the years…

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