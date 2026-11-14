Joe Jonas Splits from Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela After Year of Dating

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Joe Jonas & Tatiana Gabriela split
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Joe Jonas is back on the market.

Sources have shared with Us Weekly that the 37-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and his girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela have broken up after a year of dating.

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” the source shared. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

The outlet also reports that the 30-year-old model “was the one who called things off.”

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela hold hands

“There were also some trust issues they had been trying to work through,” the insider added. “They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. But right now, they just have different lifestyles.”

Joe has been very busy while on his Burning Up Tour All Over Again with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, which has them booked up through the end of the year. He also co-parents daughters Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4, with his ex-wife Sophie Turner, who lives in London.

“Joe has a lot on his plate between work and being a dad, and that can be a lot for someone to take on,” the source said.

If you didn’t know, Joe and Tatiana were first linked as a couple since summer 2025. Earlier this year, they were seen at Coachella together and in July, they vacationed in Italy.

Joe told a cute story featuring his girlfriend during a recent episode of his Hey Jonas! podcast with brothers. Find out what he said here.

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