Kids’ Choice Awards 2026: Host, Presenters, Performers & Full List of Nominees Revealed!
The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are taking place TONIGHT (November 14)!
The annual awards show are set to air on both CBS and Nickelodeon, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT tonight, celebrating fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.
Ahead of the slime-filled event, we are taking a look at everything you need to know, from who’s hosting, who’s hitting the stage as a presenter or performer, and who all is nominated!
Who is hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards?
Two-time 2025 KCA nominee Alex Warren is set to host the awards show tonight!
Who is performing at the KCAs?
Set to hit the stage is viral sensation Jamie Miller, best known for his hit song, “Babydoll.”
He will be joined by “a cast of dancers and a cameo by JYT” for the opening number of the awards show. Also joining him will be Antonio Cipriano and Victoria Justice!
Also performing during the show will be Ashe, performing her song “Stop the Wedding!” and Sofi Tukker, performing their song “TSUMANI.”
Who is participating/presenting during the show?
The following celebs are set to hit the stage during the show: Alysa Liu, Alyssa Miles, Daniella Monet, Dixie D’Amelio, Ginnifer Goodwin, Howie Mandel, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jackson Olson, Jerry Trainor, Jude Hill, Keke Palmer, Kira Kosarin, Matthew Gray Gubler, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Quinta Brunson, Salish Matter, SeanDoesMagic, Stella Lefty, Teyana Taylor, Taylen Biggs, Tony Hawk, and Tyler James Williams.
Who are the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees?
Chris Pratt will receive the King of Comedy Award.
Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each. See the full list of nominees below!
Nominees in each category are listed in alphabetical order by first name.
(**) = New Category
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: Fire and Ash
How to Train Your Dragon
Jurassic World Rebirth
Lilo & Stitch
Moana
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Superman
Wicked: For Good
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked: For Good)
Catherine Laga’aia (Moana, Moana)
Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett, Jurassic World Rebirth)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri, Avatar: Fire and Ash)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Happy Gilmore 2)
David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman, Superman)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Hugh Jackman (George Handy, The Sheep Detectives)
John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)
Ryan Gosling (Ryland Grace, Project Hail Mary)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
KPop Demon Hunters
Minions & Monsters
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Toy Story 5
Zootopia 2
FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Arden Cho (Rumi, KPop Demon Hunters)
Brie Larson (Rosalina, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Gabrielle Union (Jett Fillmore, GOAT)
Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps, Zootopia 2)
Joan Cusack (Jessie, Toy Story 5)
Mckenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie)
Rihanna (Smurfette, Smurfs)
FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Ahn Hyo-seop (Jinu, KPop Demon Hunters)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2)
Michael B. Jordan (Ollie, Swapped)
Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 5)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 5)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
**WATCH PARTY: KIDS’ CHOICE
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Camp Rock 3
Clash of the Thundermans
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado
Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good)
John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)
Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: First Steps)
Mark Hamill (The Flying Dutchman, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
Sadie Sink (Jean Grey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again
The Thundermans: Undercover
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Ghosts
Ginny & Georgia
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
One Piece
Stranger Things
Wednesday
XO, Kitty
FAVORITE TV SHOW REALITY COMPETITION
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Got Talent
LEGO Masters
Survivor
The Voice
FAVORITE CARTOON
Big City Greens
Phineas and Ferb
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Bad Guys: The Series
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Elizabeth Yu (Azula, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller, Ginny & Georgia)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams, Wednesday)
Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Bryan Cranston (Hal, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler, The Neighborhood)
David Harbour (Jim Hopper, Stranger Things)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Frankie Muniz (Malcolm Wilkerson, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams, Wednesday)
Joe Keery (Steve Harrington, Stranger Things)
Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary)
**FAVORITE ON-SCREEN DUO/TRIO
Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong (Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, KPop Demon Hunters)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Glinda and Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)
Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, Stranger Things)
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2)
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, Freakier Friday)
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)
Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, and Tom Hanks (Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, Toy Story 5)
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Karol G
Miley
Olivia Rodrigo
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lil Uzi Vert
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP OR DUO
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Weezer
FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP
ADÉLA
Ella Langley
KATSEYE
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Stella Lefty
FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP
BigXthaPlug
Don Toliver
Noah Kahan
Role Model
SOMBR
Temper City
FAVORITE SONG
“Daisies” – Justin Bieber
“drop dead” – Olivia Rodrigo
“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande
“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“SWIM” – BTS
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“The Time of My Life” – Benson Boone
FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
“Big Guy” – Ice Spice (The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
“Dream As One” – Miley (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
“Golden” – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters)
“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)
“Just Keep Watching” – Tate McRae (F1)
“RUNWAY” – Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
“Zoo” – Shakira (Zootopia 2)
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
“Babydoll” – Jamie Miller
“Boston” – Stella Lefty
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“E85” – Don Toliver
“Hit the Wall” – Gracie Abrams
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“TIT FOR TAT” – Tate McRae
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Bloodline” – Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)
“Bring Your Love” – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
“Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy
“Dracula (with JENNIE)” – Tame Impala, JENNIE
“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“Safe” – Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)
“Stateside + Zara Larsson” – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
FAVORITE ALBUM
Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
ARIRANG – BTS
ICEMAN – Drake
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
SWAG – Justin Bieber
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
Asia: BINI
Australia: Tame Impala
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Olivia Dean
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Brooke Monk
Charli D’Amelio
Haley Kalil
Lexi Rivera
Pokimane
Salish Matter
Sofie Dossi
Taylen Biggs
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Airrack
Dude Perfect
IShowSpeed
Jesser
Kai Cenat
MrBeast
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
Earle Family
Familia Diamond
Jordan and Salish Matter
Ninja Kidz TV
The Bucket List Family
The Fun Squad
Vlad and Niki
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
A’ja Wilson
Alysa Liu
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Chloe Kim
Coco Gauff
Mikaela Shiffrin
Trinity Rodman
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Lewis Hamilton
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
**FAVORITE CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caleb Williams
Eileen Gu
Freddie Freeman
Hilary Knight
Jack Hughes
Jalen Brunson
Nelly Korda
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
Fortnite
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
FAVORITE PODCAST
anything goes with emma chamberlain
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Hey Jonas!
LOL Podcast
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast
Stuff You Should Know
Posted To:2026 Kids' Choice Awards CBS Kids' Choice Awards Television