Kids’ Choice Awards 2026: See Photos of Every Celebrity In Attendance!

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The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently underway!

This year’s awards show is taking place from Television City Studios on Saturday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Singer Alex Warren is hosting Nickelodeon’s annual slime-filled event, and there are quite a few celebrities in attendance as they celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.

In case you missed it, find out who all is presenting and see the full list of nominations!

73 Alex Warren 73 JYT 73 Jamie Miller 73 Antonio Cipriano 73 Victoria Justice

The show’s opening featured a dance number throwing it back to the different decades of the awards show, with JYT performing, and a close performance by Jamie Miller, who was joined by Antonio Cipriano and Victoria Justice for the “Babydoll” dance!

Also hitting the stage to perform are Sofi Tukker and Ashe!

Among the award winners during the night will include Chris Pratt, who is receiving the special honor of King of Comedy.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each.

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently airing LIVE on CBS and Nickelodeon!

Check out all of the celebrities in attendance at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards in the gallery below…

73 Maggie Sajak 73 Jackson Olson & Maggie Sajak 73 Jackson Olson 73 Stella Lefty 73 Stella Lefty 73 Alkaio Thiele 73 Cesily Collette Taylor 73 Katherine Kelly Lang & family 73 Rebecca Budig 73 Maya Le Clark, Jack Griffo, & Kira Kosarin 73 Keke Palmer & son Leo 73 Keke Palmer 73 Howie Mandel 73 Keke Palmer & family 73 Keke Palmer & family 73 Ashe 73 Ava Jean & Lumi Pollack 73 Kenzi Richardson 73 Emmy Liu Wang 73 Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas 73 Tyler James Williams 73 Tyler James Williams 73 Sofie Dossi 73 Txunamy Ortiz 73 Kel Mitchell 73 Scarlett Spears 73 Aaron Harris 73 Melissa Claire Egan 73 Tony Hawk 73 Maya Le Clark 73 Alex Warren 73 Kinley Cunningham 73 Maya Le Clark & Kira Kosarin 73 Darin Brooks 73 Nathan Broxton 73 Kira Kosarin 73 Mike Colter 73 Sofi Tukker 73 Audrina Miranda 73 Haley Kalil 73 Haley Kalil 73 Taylen Biggs 73 Haley Kalil 73 Salish Matter 73 Percy Daggs IV 73 Alyssa Miles 73 Martin Kamm 73 Peyton Jackson 73 Jude Hill 73 Janice LeAnn Brown 73 Ava Jean 73 Lumi Pollack 73 Kenzi Richardson 73 Victoria Justice 73 Ice Spice 73 Ice Spice 73 Quinta Brunson 73 Quinta Brunson 73 Josh Dallas 73 Ginnifer Goodwin 73 Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas 73 Melissa Fumero & Matthew Gray Gubler 73 Melissa Fumero & Matthew Gray Gubler 73 Jack Griffo 73 Alysa Liu 73 Daniella Monet 73 Erika Swayze 73 Antonio Cipriano

Posted To:2026 Kids' Choice Awards Alex Warren Alkaio Thiele Alysa Liu Alyssa Miles Antonio Cipriano Ashe Ava Jean daniella monet Dixie D'Amelio Emmy Liu-Wang Event Photos Ginnifer Goodwin Howie Mandel Ice Spice Jack Griffo Jackson Olson Jamie Miller Janice LeAnn Brown jerry trainor Josh Dallas Jude Hill Keke Palmer Kenzi Richardson Kids' Choice Awards Kinley Cunningham Kira Kosarin Lumi Pollack Martin Kamm Matthew Gray Gubler Maya Le Clark Meg Donnelly Melissa Fumero Milo Manheim Nathan Broxton Peyton Jackson Quinta Brunson Salish Matter Seandoesmagic Stella Lefty Taylen Biggs Teyana Taylor Tony Hawk Tyler James Williams Victoria Justice