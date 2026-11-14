Kids’ Choice Awards 2026: See Photos of Every Celebrity In Attendance!

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Alex Warren, Quinta Brunson, Antonio Cipriano, and Ice Spice arrive at the Kids Choice Awards 2026
Credit: Getty

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently underway!

This year’s awards show is taking place from Television City Studios on Saturday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Singer Alex Warren is hosting Nickelodeon’s annual slime-filled event, and there are quite a few celebrities in attendance as they celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.

In case you missed it, find out who all is presenting and see the full list of nominations!

Alex Warren arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Alex Warren
JYT arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
JYT
Jamie Miller arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Jamie Miller
Antonio Cipriano arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Antonio Cipriano
Victoria Justice arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Victoria Justice

The show’s opening featured a dance number throwing it back to the different decades of the awards show, with JYT performing, and a close performance by Jamie Miller, who was joined by Antonio Cipriano and Victoria Justice for the “Babydoll” dance!

Also hitting the stage to perform are Sofi Tukker and Ashe!

Among the award winners during the night will include Chris Pratt, who is receiving the special honor of King of Comedy.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each. 

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently airing LIVE on CBS and Nickelodeon!

Check out all of the celebrities in attendance at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards in the gallery below…

Maggie Sajak arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Maggie Sajak
Jackson Olson and Maggie Sajak arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Jackson Olson & Maggie Sajak
Jackson Olson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Jackson Olson
Stella Lefty arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Stella Lefty
Stella Lefty arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Stella Lefty
Alkaio Thiele arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Alkaio Thiele
Cesily Collette Taylor arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Cesily Collette Taylor
Katherine Kelly Lang and family arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Katherine Kelly Lang & family
Rebecca Budig arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Rebecca Budig
Maya Le Clark, Jack Griffo, and Kira Kosarin arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Maya Le Clark, Jack Griffo, & Kira Kosarin
Keke Palmer and son Leo arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Keke Palmer & son Leo
Keke Palmer arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Keke Palmer
Howie Mandel arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Howie Mandel
Keke Palmer and family arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Keke Palmer & family
Keke Palmer and family arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Keke Palmer & family
Ashe arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ashe
Ava Jean and Lumi Pollack arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ava Jean & Lumi Pollack
Kenzi Richardson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Kenzi Richardson
Emmy Liu Wang arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Emmy Liu Wang
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Tyler James Williams
Sofie Dossi arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Sofie Dossi
Txunamy Ortiz arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Txunamy Ortiz
Kel Mitchell arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Kel Mitchell
Scarlett Spears arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Scarlett Spears
Aaron Harris arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Aaron Harris
Melissa Claire Egan arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Melissa Claire Egan
Tony Hawk arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Tony Hawk
Maya Le Clark arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Maya Le Clark
Alex Warren arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Alex Warren
Kinley Cunningham arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Kinley Cunningham
Maya Le Clark and Kira Kosarin arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Maya Le Clark & Kira Kosarin
Darin Brooks arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Darin Brooks
Nathan Broxton arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Nathan Broxton
Kira Kosarin arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Kira Kosarin
Mike Colter arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Mike Colter
Sofi Tukker arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Sofi Tukker
Audrina Miranda arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Audrina Miranda
Haley Kalil arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Haley Kalil
Taylen Biggs arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Taylen Biggs
Haley Kalil arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Haley Kalil
Salish Matter arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Salish Matter
Percy Daggs IV arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Percy Daggs IV
Alyssa Miles arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Alyssa Miles
Martin Kamm arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Martin Kamm
Peyton Jackson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Peyton Jackson
Jude Hill arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Jude Hill
Janice LeAnn Brown arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Janice LeAnn Brown
Ava Jean arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ava Jean
Lumi Pollack arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Lumi Pollack
Kenzi Richardson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Kenzi Richardson
Victoria Justice arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Victoria Justice
Ice Spice arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ice Spice
Ice Spice arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ice Spice
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson
Josh Dallas arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Josh Dallas
Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas
Melissa Fumero and Matthew Gray Gubler arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Melissa Fumero & Matthew Gray Gubler
Melissa Fumero and Matthew Gray Gubler arrive at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Melissa Fumero & Matthew Gray Gubler
Jack Griffo arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Jack Griffo
Alysa Liu arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Alysa Liu
Daniella Monet arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Daniella Monet
Erika Swayze arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Erika Swayze
Antonio Cipriano arrives at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
Antonio Cipriano

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