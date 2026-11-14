Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz & Becca Tobin Reunite to Support Kevin McHale Amid Reboot Talks

Credit: Instagram

Several Glee stars staged a mini reunion this week!

Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Becca Tobin visited Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show to support with their former co-star Kevin McHale, who is currently starring as Brad Majors in his first Broadway show.

Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowtiz, Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale reunited in NYC

The official Rocky Horror Instagram page shared the video of the stars together as they lip-synced to one of the show’s most infamous lines, “You’re all minorities. You’re in the glee club.”

“Mini Glee reunion at the Frankenstein place,” the caption read.

Jenna shared more photos from the trip

Jenna also shared some additional photos in an Instagram carousel, saying,” A time was had seeing @kevinmchale this weekend in his first ever Broadway show. To say I’m proud would be the understatement of the century. Best weekend in the big [apple] with these hot Mamas who deserved a little R & R.”

A Glee reboot has been ordered to series and several original stars are in talks to return

The reunion has fans buzzing with excitement since Disney+ and Hulu have ordered a Glee reboot to series and people are curious about which original stars might return.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on the OG Ryan Murphy show, recently shared his own thoughts on the reboot.

According to Deadline, Lea is in talks to reprise her role as Rachel Berry, and other stars like Becca, Chord Overstreet, and Heather Morris are also in talks.

Posted To:Becca Tobin Glee Jenna Ushkowitz Kevin McHale Lea Michele