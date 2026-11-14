Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Dedicate Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 Win to Late Co-Star Carla Jeffery

Credit: Getty

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reunited at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night (November 14) at Television City Studios in Los Angeles.

While the co-stars and friends skipped the orange carpet earlier in the evening, they were seen hitting the stage to accept an award together.

Their Disney movie Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires picked up the orange blimp award in a new category, Watch Party: Kids’ Choice!

After taking the stage to thank fans for their support, they closed out their acceptance speech with a special dedication.

“First of all, shout out every nominee. All incredible,” Milo said. “But I want to take to the message of the movie, which we shall never forget, which is acceptance, embracing others, your differences are your superpowers, be unique, be you. It’s been a crazy journey.”

Meg added, “Thank you so much for supporting us, all the love. We love it so much. We love you all. Thank you so much!”

Before walking off stage, Milo added that they are dedicating the movie’s award win to the late Carla Jeffery, who they co-starred with in the first three Zombies movies. She sadly passed away back in September.

If you missed it, see the full list of 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards winners!

Milo is back to being bare-faced after recently wrapping production on the upcoming live-action Tangled movie. He has been rocking some facial hair for the past several months to play Flynn Rider in the musical adaptation for Disney!

It was also just announced this past week that Milo has been confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming fourth season of School Spirits, which is currently in production.

While Milo and Meg won’t be reprising their roles on screen, they are set to continue on as executive producers on the upcoming Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards…

Posted To:2026 Kids' Choice Awards Carla Jeffery Meg Donnelly Milo Manheim Zombies