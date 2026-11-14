New ‘Harry Potter’ Clip Shows McGonagall’s Reaction to Harry Joining Gryffindor

Credit: Aidan Monaghan / HBO

HBO has released a new clip from its upcoming Harry Potter series, offering another look at life at Hogwarts.

The clip aired during the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (November 14). It shows Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their fellow students at the start-of-term feast following the Sorting Ceremony.

What happens in the new Harry Potter clip?

The clip is a good indication of what fans can expect from the show and how it might differentiate itself from the books and movies. Notably, there’s a little aside conversation between Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and Professor McGonagall (Janet McTeer) where the Head of Gryffindor admits she’s pleased Harry was sorted into her house.

Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has shared his thoughts on the new series and whether or not he will watch it.

She also shares her astonishment at how similar Harry looks to his father, James Potter, though Dumbledore points out that his spirit is all his own.

The HBO series will expand on the story and lore of the Harry Potter universe, beyond just the story we know from Harry’s perspective and the convo between the two adults is a good example of that widening of the scope.

When will Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiere?

The series is debuting on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026, a change from the previous 2027 estimation. It’s anticipated that all of the books will be turned into seasons for the HBO Max show.

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