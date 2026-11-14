NSYNC Members Ranked by Net Worth from Lowest to Highest (The Richest is Worth $250 Million!)

Nov 14, 2026 3 min read
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NSYNC net worth
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NSYNC remains one of the most popular boy bands of all time!

The guys – Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez – formed the boy band in 1995 and rose to massive success in 1998 when they releaseded their debut single “I Want You Back.”

In 2002 after seven years together, the guys decided to part ways so that they could focus on their own solo projects.

In September 2023, the guys reunited for the song “Better Place” – their first new song together in 20 years – from the soundtrack to the movie Trolls Band Together, which features Justin as Branch.

Now that they’re working together again, we’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the *NSYNC members and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see the NSYNC members’ net worths…

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