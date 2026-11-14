Robyn Blasts Eurovision, Says Watching the Contest Leaves Her ‘Overstimulated in a Bad Way’

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Robyn is criticizing Eurovision.

The 47-year-old singer visited Amy Poehler for the latest episode of her Good Hang podcast, which dropped earlier this week on Tuesday (November 10).

Amy asked the “Dancing on My Own” singer to share her thoughts about the international music competition and Robyn did not hold back.

What did Robyn say about Eurovision?

“Oof,” she began, “I mean, we don’t have ABBA anymore, so I don’t really watch Eurovision.”

“Then we had Carola [Häggkvist], both me and Zara [Larsson] grew up listening to her — amazing artist,” Robyn continued. “Now it’s just s—. It’s so embarrassing. It really is embarrassing.”

“After watching it, I feel overstimulated in a bad way,” she continued, without going into detail about the specifics of what she doesn’t like about the competition.

ABBA won Eurovision in 1974 with their smash hit “Waterloo,” which Robyn praised as “hard to beat.”

Robyn is set to perform at Coachella 2027

This week also delivered the official Coachella 2027 lineup with Robyn listed as one of the performers alongside headliners SZA, Dua Lipa, and Tame Impala. She’s set to play both Saturdays of the festival.

Earlier this year, Robyn re-released one of her iconic songs, “Blow My Mind,” reworking it with new lyrics for her latest album Sexistential.

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