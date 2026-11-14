6 Music Stars Skipping the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony, Including Oasis & Sade

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The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening tonight, but several of this year’s biggest honorees won’t be attending!

The annual ceremony takes place on Saturday (November 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where artists including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross are being inducted.

However, a number of major stars have confirmed they won’t be making an appearance, with reasons ranging from scheduling conflicts to health concerns.

According to the Associated Press, some of this year’s inductees have decided to sit out the ceremony altogether, while others are unable to travel to Los Angeles.

The ceremony won’t be televised live this year. Instead, ABC will air a recorded special on December 8, followed by its streaming debut on Disney+ the following day, according to ABC’s official schedule and Disney+.

As previously reported, eight acts were selected for induction in the Performer category this year.

We’ve rounded up six individual music stars who won’t be attending tonight’s ceremony, including two legendary brothers and the frontwoman of one of music’s most beloved groups.

Keep reading to find out who’s skipping the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and why…

Posted To:Bruce Dickinson EG Gillian Gilbert Iron Maiden Joy Division Liam Gallagher Music New Order Noel Gallagher Oasis Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sade Sade Adu Stephen Morris