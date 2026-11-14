Sofia Vergara Leave GQ Men of the Year Party With Douglas Chabbott

Nov 14, 2026 1 min read
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Sofia Vergara at a Vanity Fair party wearing a strapless off-white dress.
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Sofia Vergara was spotted leaving a party with her friend Douglas Chabbott.

The 54-year-old Modern Family star could be seen walking arm-in-arm with the 40-year-old businessman as they left the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday (November 12) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Sofia looked stunning in a bronze sequined two piece with a pair of brown suede platform sandals and she appeared to be carrying the Bottega Veneta Andiamo leather clutch. Douglas was wearing a dark blue suit with a black shirt beneath it.

Sofia Vergara in a brown sequin two piece and a clutch with Douglas Chabbott.
Sofia Vergara in a brown sequin two piece and a clutch with Douglas Chabbott.

The pair were also seen spending time together back in July as Sofia celebrated her birthday in Nerano, Italy.

Many famous stars were in attendance at this year’s GQ party, including Emma Watson, who made a rare public appearance.

Sofia Vergara in a brown sequin two piece and a clutch with Douglas Chabbott.

Last month, the Griselda actress was linked to Dan Reynolds after he split from Minka Kelly. A source has since addressed a rumor that they’re dating.

The two were seen arriving at the venue together, but there was no confirmation that their outing was romantic.

Sofia was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello. The former couple announced their separation in 2023 after seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.

Find out where Sofia Vergara ranks among the wealthiest Modern Family cast members.

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