‘The Circle’ Season 8 Episode Release Schedule Revealed: When Do New Episodes Drop on Hulu?

Credit: Hulu

The Circle is returning for Season 8, but fans will notice some major changes when the reality competition premieres on Hulu!

After seven seasons on Netflix, the hit series is moving to a new streaming home on Tuesday (November 17), with a new host, celebrity contestants and live audience voting.

The upcoming season will also follow a completely different release schedule, with new episodes dropping three nights a week instead of arriving in weekly batches.

Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, is taking over hosting duties from Michelle Buteau, while the cast includes familiar faces like Hannah Brown, Sasha Farber and Layla Taylor.

For the first time, viewers will also get to influence what happens in the competition by participating in live votes throughout the season.

So when exactly do new episodes come out, and when is the finale?

When Do New Episodes of The Circle Season 8 Come Out?

New episodes of The Circle Season 8 premiere Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Hulu, beginning November 17.

According to Banijay’s official announcement, three episodes will be released each week for five weeks.

That means fans will be able to follow the competition almost in real time, with each week’s events influencing what happens next.

Here’s the release schedule:

Episode 1 – Tuesday, November 17

Episode 2 – Wednesday, November 18

Episode 3 – Thursday, November 19

Episode 4 – Tuesday, November 24

Episode 5 – Wednesday, November 25

Episode 6 – Thursday, November 26

Episode 7 – Tuesday, December 1

Episode 8 – Wednesday, December 2

Episode 9 – Thursday, December 3

Episode 10 – Tuesday, December 8

Episode 11 – Wednesday, December 9

Episode 12 – Thursday, December 10

Episode 13 – Tuesday, December 15

Episode 14 – Wednesday, December 16

Episode 15 – Thursday, December 17

Season finale – Friday, December 18

Unlike the regular Tuesday-through-Thursday schedule, the season finale will arrive on Friday, December 18, according to TVLine.

How Does Live Voting Work on The Circle Season 8?

Another major change involves the audience.

Unlike previous seasons, viewers will have the opportunity to vote live every Thursday, with the results influencing what happens during the following week’s episodes.

The first vote opened on November 11, before the season premiere, allowing fans to decide whether Layla Taylor and Kate Racker would enter the game as “Doug” or “Steven,” their potential catfish identities.

Fans can participate through the show’s official TikTok account, @TheCircleHulu, or by text, with additional details provided through the show’s voting instructions.

Is The Circle Season 8 on Netflix?

No. The new season will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States.

Eligible Hulu on Disney+ bundle subscribers can also watch through Disney+.

The move comes after the show’s first seven seasons aired on Netflix, with Season 7 concluding in October 2024.

As previously reported, the Season 8 cast includes 11 announced players, with celebrities competing alongside everyday contestants for the $100,000 grand prize.

Find out who’s competing on The Circle Season 8, including which contestants are already planning to catfish their way through the competition!

Posted To:Disney Plus Hannah Brown hulu Layla Taylor Michelle Buteau Netflix Sasha Farber Television The Circle Tinx