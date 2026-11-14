‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos Explains Why She & Chock Chapple Ended Their Engagement

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Joan Vassos is sharing why she and Chock Chapple ended their engagement.

The 63-year-old Golden Bachelorette and the 63-year-old winner got engaged during the show’s first (and so far, only) season in 2024.

In early November 2026, Joan announced her split via Instagram Story.

Joan Vassos reflects on her engagement to Chock Chapple

“When Chock got down on one knee, I was like, ‘I think I can do this. I’m ready to make this leap of faith,” Joan told People in a new interview published on Friday (November 13). “I actually have enough faith in this relationship to think that it might really succeed, that we might really get married.’”

She also remembered thinking to herself, “If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.”

They did start to integrate their lives together throughout the following two years, and she was there for Chock amid a cancer scare that resulted in him getting his prostate removed.

What did Joan say about their breakup?

But in the end, Joan shared they realized “that we weren’t each other’s person, and that’s okay.”

“I grew immensely in that time,” she told People. “I figured out what I need from a relationship. I figured out that I can actually fall in love with somebody again. It wasn’t like any part of this relationship was ever miserable. It’s just we weren’t each other’s people. I’m grateful for the whole thing, even though the ending wasn’t what I wanted.”

She felt nervous about telling fans about the breakup

The reality star also reflected on her decision to tell people about their breakup, admitting she felt “really, really, really guilty about disappointing people” and was “so, so, so nervous” about announcing the news to fans that they had ended their engagement.

“Right when we first got engaged and came off the show, I got so many messages from people saying, ‘You’ve given me hope that there’s a second chapter in my life. I’m going to get back on a dating site, I’m going to make an effort to meet somebody,'” Joan shared.

She continued, “That’s exactly what I wanted, and I hope that these people keep going in that right direction and that I didn’t shatter their hopes.”

Posted To:Chock Chapple Joan Vassos The Golden Bachelorette