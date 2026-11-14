Tiffani Thiessen, 52, Needs Hip Replacement After Revealing Painful Health Diagnosis

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Tiffani Thiessen needs a hip replacement
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Tiffani Thiessen is opening up about her health.

While appearing on the Tuesday (November 10) episode of the Breaking Bad with Tom Papa podcast, the 52-year-old Saved by the Bell actress revealed that she needs a hip replacement after being diagnosed with with a painful condition.

“I have to get a hip replacement — I do,” Tiffani shared. “I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing, [and] I have a torn labrum, that’s one issue I have. Then, I found out, going to my second opinion, … I have hip dysplasia.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hip dysplasia occurs when bones in the hip joint no longer properly fit together.

Tiffani Thiessen needs a hip replacement

“So, when I was very flexible as a young child has now caused my issue now,” Tiffani added. “I hear the hip replacements aren’t as bad as knee and shoulders [replacement procedures].”

Tiffani said that she’s been in so much pain lately that she can’t carry out certain tasks, including playing a friendly game of pickleball with husband Brady Smith and their two kids – daughter Harper, 16, and son Holt, 11.

“We play [as a family],” Tiffani said. “My doctor didn’t say it was pickleball, but it probably is not help[ful]. I have not been able to play in the last couple weeks ‘cause my hip’s been so bad.”

Tiffani noted that she often plays with her son, who started playing less than a year ago.

“He’s actually starting to beat me now,” she said, before emphasizing, “but I do have a bad hip.”

Tiffani stars in the new show Coven Academy, which premiered on Disney+ and Freeform last month. Find out more about the series!

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