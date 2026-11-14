When Are New ‘NCIS’ Episodes Back? CBS Repeats All 3 Shows on Nov. 24

Credit: CBS

NCIS fans are about to be without new episodes for another week.

CBS is taking a break from its regular Tuesday night lineup yet again on November 24, meaning there won’t be new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New York, or NCIS: Origins tonight.

New episodes are scheduled to air as usual though next week, on November 17, and then more will return the week after Thanksgiving on December 1.

Why are the NCIS shows taking a break on the week of November 24?

There is no specific reason given for the change, but it’s likely due to the fact it is a holiday week, with Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, November 26.

Even though new episodes aren’t airing, CBS will still run some NCIS on Tuesday for those who want their weekly fix. According to the official schedule, a rerun of NCIS will air at 8 p.m., followed by a repeat of the NCIS: New York pilot at 9 p.m., and then another NCIS rerun at 10 p.m. ET/PT. There’s no NCIS: Origins scheduled for that night.

This interruption comes only a few weeks after the previous election coverage pause on November 3. All three shows returned for their new seasons in early October.

When do NCIS, NCIS: New York and NCIS: Origins return?

All three shows are scheduled to return with new episodes on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Here’s the confirmed schedule:

8 p.m. ET/PT: NCIS Season 24, Episode 7, “Lucky Shot”

9 p.m. ET/PT: NCIS: Season 1, Episode 7, “The River”

10 p.m. ET/PT: NCIS: Origins: Season 1, Episode 7, “Don’t Let the Days Go By”

The shows will return to their regular timeslots and will also follow-up with new episodes the week after, on December 8, though the midseason hiatus will likely follow in the latter half of December ahead of the holidays.

How can you watch NCIS on Paramount+?

All three shows air on CBS and are also available through Paramount+.

Subscribers to Paramount+ Premium can stream their local CBS affiliate live, including new episodes as they air. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch new episodes on demand beginning the following day, although that plan does not include the live local CBS broadcast.

If you’re looking to catch up before the December 1 return, episodes from the current seasons are available to stream on the service.

Read about Mark Harmon‘s expanded role in NCIS: Origins Season 3.

Posted To:CBS NCIS NCIS: New York NCIS: Origins Television