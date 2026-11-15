Amanda Seyfried to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut in December, Musical Guest Revealed

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
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Amanda Seyfried attends Steps premiere
Credit: Getty

Amanda Seyfried is heading to Saturday Night Live for the first time!

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was just revealed as the next host of the NBC late-night weekend sketch show.

She will take on hosting duties for the first time, with musical guest Don Toliver for the next episode of season 51, set to take place on December 5th.

The news was announced in the first half of this weekend’s episode right before going to a commercial break.

Amanda Seyfried poses for photos at the Met Gala

Amanda‘s debut turn as host of Saturday Night Live comes during a time when she has multiple film and TV projects releasing.

She recently appeared in the documentary movie, You Can See Everything, which she is garnering Oscar buzz for.

Later this month, she is lending her voice to the Netflix animated movie Steps, and more importantly, with ties to NBC, Amanda will reprise her role as Sam in the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series, which is a sequel to the first two Ted movies.

The forthcoming animated series will debut on December 17th on Peacock, just 12 days after Amanda hosts SNL.

Here’s a synopsis: “Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other’s bad ideas about marriage, parenting and the challenges of adult life.”

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