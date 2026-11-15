Baby2Baby Gala 2026: See Every Celebrity in Attendance!

Credit: Getty

Tons of stars are stepping out for Baby2Baby’s big event!

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Keke Palmer, Andrew Garfield, and Sofia Vergara were among the many stars that attended the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday night (November 14) at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the big event, Cardi B took to the stage for a performance and Demi Moore was honored with Baby2Baby’s prestigious Giving Tree Award.

The Baby2Baby Gala “raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible.” It brings together “celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists in support of the organization that has distributed 850 million items over the last 15 years to children in need across the country.”

If you don’t know, Baby2Baby was started in 2006 by Karis Jagger, Lee Michel, and Marnie Owens, and is a nonprofit that “provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.”

Under co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the nonprofit has served over one million children in over 400 cities across the country.

Following the event, we’ve compiled photos of all the stars in attendance so you could see who was there and what everyone wore!

Keep scrolling to see the stars at the event…

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Cardi B

Demi Moore

Jessica Alba & boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Chrissy Teigen

Andrew Garfield

Kerry Washington

Vanessa Bryant & Ciara

Keke Palmer

Rachel Zoe & Rebecca Gayheart

Nara & Lucky Blue Smith

Kyle MacLachlan

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

Jennifer Meyer & husband Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau

Julie Bowen

Sofia Richie

Kelly Rowland

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

Orlando Bloom

Scout, Tallulah, & Rumer Willis

Eiza Gonzalez & Sofia Vergara

Paris Hilton

Olandria Carthen

Morgan Stewart & husband Jordan McGraw

Elsa Hosk

Jackie Tohn

Ciara Miller

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley

Lucy Hale

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Victoria Justice

Jay Ellis

Stassi Schroeder & husband Beau Clark

Molly Sims & husband Scott Stuber

Erin Foster

Adut Akech

Julianne Hough

Andrew Taggart & wife Mari Fonseca

Susan & Michael Dell

Charli D’Amelio

John McEnroe & Patty Smyth

Emma Grede

Damian Hurley

Maddie Ziegler

Camila Alves

Natasha Rothwell

Browse through the gallery below for even more photos from the big event…

Posted To:Adut Akech Andrew Garfield andrew taggart Barbara Palvin Beau Clark Billy Ray Cyrus Camila Alves Cardi B Charli D'Amelio Chrissy Teigen Ciara Ciara Miller Damian Hurley Danny Ramirez Daryl Sabara Demi Moore Dylan Sprouse Eiza Gonzalez Elizabeth Hurley Elsa Hosk Emma Grede Erin Foster Evan Spiegel Event Photos Geoffrey Ogunlesi Jackie Tohn Jay Ellis Jenna Dewan Jennifer Meyer Jessica Alba John McEnroe Jonathan Scott Jordan McGraw Julianne Hough Julie Bowen Justin Trudeau Katy Perry Keke Palmer Kelly Rowland Kerry Washington Kyle MacLachlan Lucy Hale Maddie Ziegler Mari Fonseca Meghan Trainor Michael Dell Miranda Kerr Molly Sims Morgan Stewart Nara Smith Nathasha Rothwell Olandria Carthen Orlando Bloom Paris Hilton Patty Smyth Rachel Zoe Rebecca Gayheart Rumer Willis Scott Stuber Scout Willis Sofia Richie Sofia Vergara Stassi Schroeder Steve Kazee Susan Dell Tallulah Willis Vanessa Bryant Victoria Justice Zooey Deschanel