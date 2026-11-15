David Tennant Teases ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Guest Role & Working with ‘Those Legends’ in the Cast

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David Tennant is dishing on getting to work on the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders in the Building!

The 55-year-old former Doctor Who star will be guest-starring in the Hulu murder mystery series in a new role as the season heads to London.

During a recent interview to promote the second part of season two of his other Hulu show, Rivals, David opened up about working on Only Murders.

David Tennant talks filming Only Murders in the Building

“I’m the definition of a cameo. I think you may also call it a very small part, but it’s either a very small part or it’s a cameo, depending on how confident I’m feeling,” David told Deadline.

To note, it is said that David will have a recurring role in the upcoming season, though that could just mean two episodes.

“But lovely to be part of that, and with those legends, what a treat!” the actor added. “To go on set like that, something that’s so established, and with people who would have every right to be terribly grand and rather standoffish; to be able to delight in their company and to work opposite these people who you have admired for years, and to find them approachable and funny and great to work with, it’s a true pleasure.”

In addition to David, other Doctor Who alums set to appear on Only Murders season six include Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, and Peter Capaldi, as well as Jim Broadbent, who played an alternate version of the Doctor for a Comic Relief special, Doctor Who: The Curse of the Fatal Death.

Find out all of the actors joining the cast here!

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