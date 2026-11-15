Donald Trump Breaks His Silence on FAA Nationwide Ground Stop, Blames Biden Adminstration

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President Donald Trump is finally addressing the nationwide ground stop.

On Friday (November 13), the FAA issued the ground stop from all airports at about 4:00 p.m. EST, saying flights were ordered not to take off “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

About four hours later, the order was lifted and planes were able to take off again after technicians were reportedly able to stabilize the telecommunications network outage that was impacting the air traffic control centers.

Days later on Sunday (November 15), Trump, 80, broke his silence on the situation and blamed former President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Trump addresses the nationwide ban

“The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began. We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go.”

In a follow-up post, Trump added, “If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve.”

How many flights were canceled or delayed?

Due to the ground stop, more than 4,700 flights were canceled and 10,000 delayed, while another 700 were canceled for Saturday, according to the Reuters report. It could take several days for things to get back to normal as airlines are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

What do officials know about the communications outage?

The stoppage has been attributed to a telecommunications outage, with Duffy blaming the old air traffic control technology and overloaded routers, per CNN. He has called for $50 billion in upgrades to the air traffic control system.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said this didn’t stem from a threat to the U.S. and wasn’t related to the Microsoft outage, citing “zero evidence” for a cyber attack.

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