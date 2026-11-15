Every Celeb at Governors Awards 2026: Photos of 100+ Stars on Red Carpet at Pre-Oscars Event!

Credit: Getty

Dozens of A-List celebrities were in attendance at the 2026 Governors Awards and we have all of the photos from the red carpet!

For those who don’t know, the Academy hands out Honorary Oscars at the event each year. The private event is held several months ahead of the actual Oscars show and serves as one of the major carpets where potential nominees gather to kick off awards season.

Zendaya, Alexander Skarsgard, Charlize Theron, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Jaafar Jackson were among the 100+ celebs at the event on Sunday night (November 15) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

At the event, Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott, and Disney’s first Black animator Floyd Norman were presented with Academy Honorary Awards. Movie producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs at the Governors Awards…

Abubakr Ali

Abubakr is wearing Canali. He’s in a brown double breasted peak lapel tuxedo jacket paired with matching straight leg trousers and brown crepe button up shirt.

Adam Driver

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander is in Tom Ford. He’s wearing a black wool subtle-stripe double-breasted Roxy jacket with matching trousers, paired with a crystal-embroidered waistcoat and embellished top. The look is finished with black patent leather Ethan evening slippers.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew is wearing a McQueen look with Chopard jewelry.

Andrew Scott

Andrew is wearing a Giorgio Armani black one-button collarless tuxedo with satin trim and an asymmetrical closure. He’s also wearing a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

AnnaSophia Robb

Anthony Ippolito

Anthony is wearing a Giorgio Armani black double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo trimmed in satin, paired with a white evening shirt and satin necktie.

Billie Piper

Billie is wearing Martin Katz jewelry.

Cara Delevingne

Cara is wearing a John Galliano look with Chopard jewelry.

Carla Gugino

Carrie Coon

Carrie is wearing Balenciaga with ISABEL, KATKIM, Rainbow K, and FerriFirenze jewelry.

Charles Melton

Charles is wearing Public School.

Charlize Theron

Charlize is wearing a blood-washed silk georgette Tom Ford evening dress with folded leather cups and a matching belt, paired with black patent leather Lia ankle-strap pumps.

Chris Rock

Curry Barker

Curry is wearing a Tag Heuer watch.

Daniel Kaluuya

Danny Boyle

Danny is wearing a Prada black mohair suit with a green poplin shirt. He finished the look with black brushed leather lace-ups.

David Byrne

David Corenswet

David is wearing Dunhill. He’s in a midnight Bourdon shawl lapel jacket and midnight pleat trousers from the eveningwear collection.

Diane Warren

Edward Norton with wife Shauna Robertson

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth is wearing a Ferrari dress, Reformation shoes, and Hassanzadeh jewelry.

Elliot Page

Emma Stone with husband Dave McCary and producing partner Ali Herting

Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton. She’s in a backless long column gown made in black silk crêpe adorned with black satin ribbon around the arms and black satin sandals.

Emmy Rossum

Emmy is in Carolina Herrera. She’s in an indigo thin strap square neck gown from the Resort27 collection.

Eva Victor

Eva is wearing Loewe. She’s in a column dress with a draped strapless bodice and V-shaped corset covered in printed silk scarves. She finished her look with Crown Collection Jewelry.

Florence Pugh

Florence is wearing Valentino.

Gemma Chan

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo is wearing Paul Smith.

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Glenn Close

Glenn is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé evening gown in black silk velvet with an embroidered neckline. She’s also in Chopard jewelry.

Guitarricadelafuente

Guy Nattiv

H.E.R.

H.E.R. is wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Himesh Patel

Himesh is wearing Loewe. He’s in a black single-breasted tuxedo paired with a light blue shirt, matching tie, Sigma Slim Sunglasses and Bobine derbies.

Hoyeon

Hoyeon is wearing Louis Vuitton. She’s in a black velvet bustier gown embellished with crystal embroidery and black leather pumps.

Inde Navarrette

Inde is wearing Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Isabel May

Isabel is wearing Greta Constantine. She’s in the Riebro cobalt blue strapless floor-length draped gown with gathered drop waist detailing and flared skirt.

Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar is wearing Saint Laurent.

Jack O’Connell

Jacob Tremblay

James Blake

Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi

Jay Duplass

Jay is wearing Paul Smith.

Jesse Eisenberg

Joan Cusack and husband Richard Burke

John Cho

John is wearing Canali. He’s in a brown velvet single breasted shawl lapel tuxedo jacket paired with black straight leg trousers, white pleated bib button up long sleeve shirt with black stud buttons and black silk bow tie.

John Goodman

John Leguizamo

John is wearing Paul Smith.

John Turturro

Jon M. Chu

Jordan Firstman

Jordan is wearing Dior Men with Chopard jewelry.

Julianne Moore

Julianne is wearing a Bottega Veneta custom silk twill dress with Messika jewelry.

Kane Parsons

Kane is wearing a Giorgio Armani black two-button shawl collar tuxedo trimmed in grosgrain, paired with a white evening shirt.

Kate O’Flynn

Kate is wearing a Prada green crepe satin gown featuring symmetrical draping, embellished with crystal-embroidered bows and small stones.

Lea Seydoux

Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton. She’s in a red crêpe jersey off-shoulder gown with a tonal satin band and back bow with matching satin sandals.

Lily James

Lily is wearing Tamara Ralph.

Liza Soberano

Liza is wearing Yara Shoemaker.

Lou Diamond Phillips

Luca Guadagnino

Lukas Dhont

Lukas is wearing a Prada dark burgundy leather coat over a grey techno stretch suit with a black wool turtleneck. He finished the look with black brushed leather chelsea boots and a pair of framed glasses.

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala is wearing Paul Smith.

Mariana Di Girolamo

Mariana is wearing a Prada pastel pink double silk satin dress featuring an asymmetric skirt, embellished with floral crystal embroidery. She finished the look with red satin pumps.

Marlee Matlin

Martin McDonagh

Martin is wearing Celine.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana

Matt is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label navy wool barathea peak lapel tuxedo jacket, trouser, pleated tuxedo shirt, bowtie, and patent leather shoes.

Miguel Bernardeau

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh

Keleigh is wearing Martin Katz jewelry.

Monica Barbaro

Monica is wearing a Valentino dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nathan Fielder (R) and Lance Oppenheim (L)

Nathan is wearing a Giorgio Armani midnight blue two-button shawl collar tuxedo trimmed in grosgrain, paired with a white evening shirt and bow tie.

Nia Long

Nia is wearing A.W.A.K.E. Mode.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia is wearing Valentino.

Paul Giamatti

Pedro Pascal

Pedro is wearing a CHANEL double-breasted suit in taupe double wool crepe with black cotton piping detail on the belt, an anthracite silk piqué tie and a white cotton shirt. CHANEL shoes.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope is wearing a Chanel draped dress in black jersey embellished with black embroidered flowers made of raphia, rhodoïd, crystals, jersey and organza.

Peter Farrelly

Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe is wearing Dana Asam earrings.

Piper Curda

Rashida Jones

Ray Nicholson

Reece Feldman

Riz Ahmed

Riz is wearing Celine.

Robert Aramayo

Robert Eggers

Rosalind Eleazar

Rosalind is wearing McQueen.

Ruth Madeley

Sandra Huller

Sandra is wearing a double bustier dress entirely embellished with flowers made of more than 14,000 multicolor petals and feathers, look 31, from the CHANEL Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2026 collection.

Scott Caan

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian is wearing a custom Prada forest green mohair double-breasted suit jacket, vanilla oxford shirt and black mohair trousers. He finished the look with an olive crepe de chine tie and black brushed leather loafers.

Seth Rogen

Seth is wearing a custom Prada brown wool double-breasted tuxedo jacket, white poplin shirt and black mohair trousers. He finished the look with a black satin bowtie and black patent leather lace-ups.

Sian Heder

Skyler Gisondo

Skyler is wearing Louis Vuitton. He’s in a black embroidered tuxedo blouson with matching trousers, a white poplin shirt, a black silk tie, and black leather lace-ups.

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie is wearing Luar.

Stephan James

Tao Okamato

Tao is wearing an asymmetric dress in sky-blue silk and organza adorned with an entirely beaded scene where birds take flights and embellished with flowers, look 33, from the CHANEL Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2026 collection. CHANEL shoes.



Tatiana Maslany

Tessa Thompson

Tessa is wearing Schiaparelli.

Tim Allen and wife Jane Hajduk

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee is wearing a Giorgio Armani brown silk two-button shawl collar tuxedo, paired with a white evening shirt, and matching brown silk bowtie.

Tom Holland

Tom is in Louis Vuitton. He’s wearing a brown double-breasted tuxedo, white poplin shirt, and brown satin bow-tie.

Travis Scott

Travis is wearing Bottega Veneta. He’s in a mohair and wool jacket and trousers from Fall 2026 collection look 39.

Vicky Krieps

Vicky is wearing a Bottega Veneta cotton top and silk cotton skirt from Summer 2027 collection look 54.

Virginie Efira

Virginie is wearing Saint Laurent.

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl is wearing Chopard jewelry.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yura Borisov

Yura is wearing a Prada black mohair tuxedo with a black poplin shirt and black satin cummerbund. He finished the look with black brushed leather lace-ups.

Zendaya

Zendaya is wearing archive Giles Deacon with Chopard jewelry.

Posted To:Abubakr Ali Adam Driver Alexander Skarsgard Andrew Garfield Andrew Scott AnnaSophia Robb Anthony Ippolito Billie Piper Cara Delevingne Carla Gugino Carrie Coon Charles Melton Charlize Theron Chris Rock Curry Barker Daniel Kaluuya Danny Boyle David Byrne David Corenswet Diane Warren Edward Norton Elizabeth Debicki Elliot Page Emma Stone Emmy Rossum Eva Victor Event Photos Florence Pugh Gemma Chan Giancarlo Esposito Gina Prince-Bythewood Glenn Close Guitarricadelafuente Guy Nattiv Her Himesh Patel Hoyeon Jung Inde Navarrette Isabel May Jaafar Jackson Jack O'Connell Jacob Tremblay James Blake Javier Ambrossi Javier Calvo Jay Duplass Jesse Eisenberg joan cusack John Cho John Goodman John Leguizamo John Turturro Jon M. Chu Jordan Firstman Julianne Moore Kane Parsons Kate O'Flynn Lance Oppenheim Lea Seydoux Lily James Liza Soberano Lou Diamond Phillips Luca Guadagnino Lukas Dhont Mahershala Ali Mariana Di Girolamo Marlee Matlin Martin McDonagh Matt Damon Miguel Bernardeau Miles Teller Monica Barbaro Nathan Fielder Nia Long Olivia Wilde Paul Giamatti Pedro Pascal Penelope Cruz Peter Farrelly Peyton Elizabeth Lee Phoebe Bridgers Piper Curda Rashida Jones Ray Nicholson Riz Ahmed Robert Aramayo Rosalind Eleazar Ruth Madeley Sandra Huller Scott Caan Sebastian Stan Seth Rogen sian heder Skyler Gisondo Sophie Okonedo Stephan James Tao Okamoto Tatiana Maslany Tessa Thompson Tim Allen Timothee Chalamet Tom Holland Vicky Krieps Virginie Efira Xochitl Gomez Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Yura Borisov Zendaya