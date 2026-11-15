‘GTA 6’ PC Release Date: Is ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Coming to PC?

Credit: YouTube: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally arriving this week, but PC gamers are still wondering when they’ll get their chance to play!

The highly anticipated new installment in the Rockstar Games franchise launches Thursday (November 19) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing players back to Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting featured in earlier installments of the franchise.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

With the console release just days away, there’s one major question still unanswered: when is GTA 6 coming to PC?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Will GTA 6 Be Released on PC?

As of November 15, 2026, Rockstar Games has not officially announced a PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI or confirmed a PC release date.

The company’s official GTA 6 website lists only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as supported platforms for the November 19 launch.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also confirmed those same platforms in its November 9 earnings report, without mentioning a PC release.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the game will never come to PC. Rockstar has previously released major titles for consoles before bringing them to computers.

When Could GTA 6 Be Released on PC?

While fans have speculated about a possible 2027 release, Rockstar has not announced a 2027 PC launch window, and there’s no official timetable for when one might be revealed.

However, the company’s previous releases offer some historical context.

Grand Theft Auto V originally launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, before arriving on PC in April 2015, approximately 19 months later.

Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 debuted on consoles in October 2018, with its PC version following in November 2019, just over a year later.

Those previous release schedules suggest that a later PC launch is possible, but they don’t establish when or whether Rockstar will release GTA 6 for computers.

For now, PC players will have to wait for an official announcement.

Can You Pre-Order GTA 6 on PC or Steam?

No. Grand Theft Auto VI is currently available to pre-order only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

There is no officially announced PC pre-order, Steam release date or PC system requirements.

Rockstar has also not confirmed whether a potential PC version would launch through Steam, the Epic Games Store or its own Rockstar Games Launcher.

The console version of GTA 6 arrives Thursday, November 19, 2026.

You can find more information and updates on the official Rockstar Games website.

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