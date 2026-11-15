Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams ‘Disgusting’ Allegations She Was Involved in Ken Urker’s Death

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out following on/off partner Ken Urker‘s death.

If you didn’t see, Ken was found dead at his home in Louisiana on October 1, which happened to be his 34th birthday. His presumed cause of death is a suspected overdose, but it’s unknown if it was intentional or not.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Gypsy – who shared 2-year-old daughter Aurora with Ken – was asked outright if she was involved in his death.

“Absolutely not. No,” the 35-year-old convicted felon asserted.

Gypsy went on to say that such allegations were “disgusting to hear, because that was the love of my life. That’s the father of my child,” adding, “No other man, no other person had my heart like he did.”

Also in the interview, Gypsy admitted that she and Ken faced challenges in their relationship following her release from prison in late 2023.

“When I first came out of prison, everyone seemed to be so excited for me and my newfound freedom. And then over time, unfortunately, more criticism came my way,” she explained. “It was like things were fine in the home, we were happy. But online, there was so much negativity.”

This isn’t the first time Gypsy has addressed the negativity she and Ken faced online. In the days after Ken‘s passing, Gypsy said that he “endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying” leading up to his death.

“The cruelty toward him was something no human should have to endure,” she added at the time. “I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him.”

Gypsy is now trying to enact new anti-cyberbullying laws in Ken‘s name.

“Instead of lashing out at these people, I needed to do something more constructive with my anger,” she said in the new interview. “So, I tried thinking in my mind, ‘What needs to change?’”

As for her message to those who shared hurtful comments about Ken, Gypsy said, “Imagine that being your boyfriend, your husband, your wife. And imagine that that was done to them and you lost them and they’re gone forever. That’s what you did to us and that’s your cross to bear.”

Read all about Gypsy and Ken‘s relationship history, including how they met, broke up, and ended up back together.

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