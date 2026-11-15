Is Kristoffer Polaha Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Actor’s Wife & Kids!

Credit: Getty

Kristoffer Polaha is back with a brand-new Hallmark Channel original movie TONIGHT and fans will likely be curious to know more about him, including his relationship status!

The 49-year-old actor stars in the new film Mistletoes & Mimosas, which is airing on Sunday (November 15) as part of the Countdown to Christmas programming.

In addition to his beloved Hallmark films, Kristoffer is also known for his roles in the TV shows Life Unexpected for The CW and Get Shorty for Epix. He has also been seen in movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World: Dominion.

So, is Kristoffer single or married in real life?

Meet Kristoffer Polaha’s wife Julianne!

Kristoffer has been married to his wife Julianne Morris since 2003.

Julianne is an actress who is best known for her work on soap operas like The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. She stopped acting after becoming a wife and a mother.

They share three sons!

The couple has three sons together, including 20-year-old Micah Max Polaha, who is a budding actor most recently seen in the series Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Prime Video. He’ll also be seen in the recent movie Flint alongside his dad.

Make sure to see all the real-life Hallmark Channel couples too.

Posted To:Dating History Hallmark Channel Julianne Morris Julianne Polaha Kristoffer Polaha