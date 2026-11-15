Is ‘Slow Horses’ Ending After Season 8? Star Olivia Cooke Reveals Apple TV Show’s Future

Credit: Apple TV

Slow Horses recently wrapped up its sixth season on Apple TV, but it’s already been renewed for two more seasons!

The espionage drama was announced to be picked up for an eighth season in September, just as the sixth season was about to debut.

Those episodes are currently in being filmed and star Olivia Cooke has revealed a major update on the show!

Olivia Cooke says Slow Horses is ending

While speaking with The Times in a new interview, Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, revealed that she is “shooting the last season!”

“Never say never!” she added. “But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We’re all melancholy, distracted. Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show’s been a shining light and I’ve told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I’m going to be depressed.”

Olivia first appeared in the show’s first season as Sid Baker, before the character was seemingly killed off. However, she returned in the recently released sixth season and it was revealed she’s still very much alive.

She said she wasn’t surprised about her return as “they were checking my availability over the years. And we stayed in touch. It was like I’d never left.”

Olivia told The Times that her role on House of Dragon prevented her from taking on another show.

“There was something in my contract for House of the Dragon which said I was not allowed to do a long-running series for an opposing streamer, so we had to smooth that out,” she shared, noting that lawyers had to get involved. “I sent texts saying, ‘Help!’”

Slow Horses season seven is expected to debut in 2027 and the supposed eighth and final season in 2028.

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