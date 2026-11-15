Is Taylor Swift Attending Today’s Chiefs Game? Latest November 15 Attendance Update

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
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Taylor Swift surrounded by red and gold confetti on the Chiefs field
Credit: Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in another NFL game today (November 15), and many will be tuning in to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce‘s team take on the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the latest odds from Kalshi, the Chiefs have an 62% chance of winning this game.

While watching, you may be wondering if Taylor Swift will be in attendance. If you aren’t up on your celebrity news, Taylor married Travis over the summer and she’s frequently seen supporting him in the stands at his games.

So…will Taylor be there to cheer on her husband!?

Singer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Why It’s Unlikely Taylor Swift Will Be at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game Today

Taylor Swift does not ever clue fans in on if she’ll be going to Travis‘ NFL games before hand.

However, we can make an educated guess based on her past history of going to his NFL games.

Given that today’s afternoon matchup is being played away from the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, fans do not believe she’ll attend.

Taylor has routinely only attended the Chiefs home games in the past few years, and being that this game is in Atlanta…it’s looking unlikely.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri

Why Does Taylor Swift Skip Travis Kelce’s Away Games?

While Taylor Swift has attended games that Travis has played in other stadiums, she tends to skip those.

While we don’t know the definitive reason Taylor isn’t traveling the country to attend games, a source previously told Page Six that security issues may be at play. An insider shared: “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Best of luck to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs later today!

And it’s possible another famous Chiefs WAG will be in attendance!

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