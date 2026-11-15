Is There a NASCAR Race Today, November 15? When the Cup Series Returns & 2027 Daytona 500 Date

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NASCAR fans looking to watch a race today will have to wait a little longer!

There is no NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday (November 15), as the 2026 season officially came to an end last weekend.

The final race took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida on November 8, with Ryan Blaney winning the race and Kyle Larson securing his third Cup Series championship.

With the season now over, fans are wondering when NASCAR will return, and the dates for the first races of 2027 have already been confirmed.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the NASCAR Cup Series returns.

Is There a NASCAR Race Today, November 15?

No, there is no NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The season concluded last Sunday (November 8) with the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ryan Blaney won the season finale after passing Tyler Reddick with just two laps remaining, while Kyle Larson had already secured the championship earlier in the race.

Kyle finished 12th, earning his third career Cup Series title and his second consecutive championship.

NASCAR’s official 2026 schedule confirms that there are no additional Cup Series races remaining this year.

When Is the Next NASCAR Cup Series Race?

The NASCAR Cup Series will return on Saturday, February 13, 2027, with the preseason Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The exhibition race will mark the beginning of Daytona Speedweeks and will be the first Cup Series event of the new year.

However, the Clash does not award championship points, meaning the official points-paying season begins a little later.

NASCAR has confirmed that the Clash will return to Daytona for the first time since 2021, after previous editions were held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Bowman Gray Stadium.

According to NASCAR’s official 2027 schedule, FOX Sports will serve as the broadcast partner for the event, although the exact channel and start time have not yet been announced.

When Is the 2027 Daytona 500?

The 2027 Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2027, at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will officially kick off the points-paying NASCAR Cup Series season and mark the 69th running of the Daytona 500.

Before the big race, drivers will also participate in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 17, followed by the Duel at Daytona qualifying races on Thursday, February 18.

FOX Sports is confirmed as the broadcast partner for the Daytona 500, with the exact channel and race start time to be announced.

Fans can find the complete schedule and future updates on NASCAR’s official website.

Posted To:Extra Fox Kyle Larson NASCAR Racing Ryan Blaney Sports Television Tyler Reddick