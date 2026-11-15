Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ Debuts at No 1 at Global Box Office with $42 Million

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Johnny Depp in Ebenezer
Credit: Paramount Pictures

The numbers are in for this weekend’s box office and Ebenezer has landed at the top!

Johnny Depp‘s first major acting role in eight years debuted at No 1 with the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens‘ 1843 novel, “A Christmas Carol.”

According to The Wrap‘s Sunday (November 15) report, Ebenezer earned a total of $42 million worldwide.

The Paramount Pictures film was released in theaters on Friday, November 13th.

Still of Ian McKellan in Ebenezer

How much is Ebenezer making on opening weekend?

The film’s estimated weekend $42 million gross includes $19 million in the US, with its international earnings at $23 million.

These are Sunday estimates, so the figures may change when final weekend totals are reported.

How much did Ebenezer cost to make?

The Wrap reports that the film cost $28 million to produce, with an additional $50 million in marketing costs.

If you missed it, Johnny Depp took on a significantly lower salary compared to his past films.

What is Ebenezer about?

This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again.

Find out what critics are saying about Ebenezer!

What else released in theaters this weekend?

Amazon MGM Studios’ How to Rob a Bank, starring Nicholas Hoult, also debuted at the box office this weekend. The movie earned $5.1 million from just 2,810 theaters, from a $60 million budget.

The Cat in the Hat, which released the week before, stayed at No 2 at the box office, earning an additional $11.4 million, a 43% drop from its first weekend. Godzilla Minus Zero also earned an additional $8.3 million in its second weekend, coming in at No 3.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend came in at No 4 with $5.5 million in its second weekend, while You Can See Everything came in fifth, with an additional $5.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $89 million after five weeks.

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