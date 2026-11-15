Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Couple Up at Baby2Baby Gala 2026, Her Sister Also Attends!

Credit: Getty

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make another red carpet appearance together at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night (November 14) at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 42-year-old singer and the 54-year-old former Prime Minister of Canada were seen cozied up while arriving at the annual event, marking their third red carpet outing since they started dating over a year ago.

Katy was also joined by her older sister, Angela, at the event. They previously attended the same event together in 2019!

The Baby2Baby Gala “raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible.” It brings together “celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists in support of the organization that has distributed 850 million items over the last 15 years to children in need across the country.”

If you don’t know, Baby2Baby was started in 2006 by Karis Jagger, Lee Michel, and Marnie Owens, and is a nonprofit that “provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.”

Katy and Justin were first rumored to be dating in July 2025 and made their red carpet debut as a couple nearly a year later at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour.

They then couple up once again at the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in September.

If you missed it, Katy recently called Justin the “love of my life” and said he was the “greatest gift” of the Lifetimes Tour.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Katy Perry at the Baby2Baby Gala with boyfriend Justin Trudeau and sister Angela…

Posted To:Angela Hudson Event Photos Justin Trudeau Katy Perry