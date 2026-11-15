Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

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Khloe Kardashian is sharing an update on her non-existent dating life.

The 42-year-old The Kardashians star was last in a relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and they share two children together – daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4.

In the season eight trailer of her family’s Hulu reality show, Khloe said she was single and “might be ready to mingle,” and revealed that she hasn’t had sex in four years.

However, during a new Khloe In Wonder Land podcast episode, she said she is very much not dating.

Khloe Kardashian talks about her dating life

“I’m so over talking about this, but I have been single, intentionally single, since my son has been born. He’s 4, and I love how present I get to be with my children,” she said on her podcast while speaking to actress Goldie Hawn.

“I love that I am in their lives, that I do carpool every day, we do dinner every night together, and it’s intentional. I have them for a blink of an eye,” Khloe added. “And trust me, if I find someone, great.”

“Everyone’s so concerned about me, like, ‘Why aren’t you dating? You got to do this.’ I’m like, ‘You guys, I’m so happy. I have my children. The world is different.’ It’s not what my heart does,'” Khloe said. “I pay my own bills. I feel like I don’t need that in my life right now. And I’m not lonely. If I felt any of those things, I could go out and figure that out. But I take such pride in being a mom and that I have this opportunity to do that.”

She adds that she’ll have so many great memories with her kids for when they grow up and don’t want to be around her as much. “I won’t regret this.”

Last year, Khloe went viral after she left a flirty comment on a hot teacher’s Instagram video, and there have been some recent developments about it.

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