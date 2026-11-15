Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 52nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party – Guest List Revealed!

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
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Leonardo DiCaprio birthday party guests
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Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating his birthday with a ton of famous friends!

The Oscar-winning actor hosted a star-studded 52nd birthday party on Saturday night (November 14) at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Leo actually officially turned 52 earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 11.

Guests at the party included longtime friends Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, and Orlando Bloom along with Ice Spice, Cara Delevingne, Elizabeth Banks, and 50 Cent.

We’ve now compiled a list of the stars photographed at the party so you could see who was there!

Keep scrolling to see the guests at the party…

Leo’s dad George DiCaprio

Tobey Maguire

Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah

Head to the next slide to see more guests…

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