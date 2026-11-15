Luke Macfarlane Talks Moving from Los Angeles to New York & Hosting Christmas at New Home

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Luke Macfarlane has said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to New York, where he just moved with his family to start a new chapter!

The Hallmark Channel actor, 46, and his partner Hig Roberts, 35, just moved across the country with their daughter Tess.

In a new interview, Luke revealed that his journey to the east coast began on the same day he started filming his Hallmark holiday film, My Christmas Cowboy, which follows an actor moving home to Texas.

“I think my first day filming that movie, we closed on our house in New York, in Brooklyn,” he told EntertainmentNow. “Leaving Hollywood for Texas is a little different than leaving Hollywood for New York City!”

Luke revealed that his daughter Tess dressed up as Sailor Moon for Halloween as she’s “obsessed” with the character.

“We’re still in the aftereffects of a magical Halloween,” he said. “You know, the holidays have a very broad time span [with little kids], so we haven’t really made the transition over to Christmas. We’re still watching our neighbors take skeletons down.”

Luke also revealed what he’s planning for the holidays.

“You know, for me, it really always has been the sensation of bringing a live Christmas tree into the house,” Luke said in the same interview. “I know [Tess] is gonna be very excited by that. We’re in New York City now, so it’s gonna be a little bit different. We’re probably not gonna be able to go cut anything down, but that feeling and the way the sort of whole house changes with that smell. It’s a nice reminder that little kids’ noses are so good. When I think back, as a child, [getting a live Christmas tree] was such a profound feeling for me. I hope she feels that … with a fresh-cut tree in the house.”

Luke is looking forward to new traditions in Brooklyn.

“We’re also probably starting a lot of traditions in our new neighborhood. We’ve been looking into some caroling opportunities. It’s kind of a famous caroling sort of situation here. The Brooklyn Youth Conservatory is very close by, and they’re famous for their caroling,” he said.

Luke‘s “whole family from Canada” will be visiting for the holidays and he already knows it will be “insane.”

Learn more about Luke‘s relationship with Hig!

Posted To:Hig Roberts Luke MacFarlane