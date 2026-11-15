Matt Damon Reveals What Longtime Friend Ben Affleck About ‘The Odyssey’ & It Wasn’t About His Performance

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Matt Damon is revealing his longtime best friend, Ben Affleck, had a lot to say about his latest movie, The Odyssey.

While attending a special screening and Q&A for the film this weekend, the 56-year-old actor shared that he and the 54-year-old actor chatted about the Christopher Nolan adaptation, and Ben raved for 20 minutes about one actor’s performance in particular.

“Ben Affleck probably talked to me for 20 minutes about just Rob [Pattinson] after he saw the movie,” Matt said on stage, via Entertainment Weekly. “When they talk about a brave performance — Ben goes, ‘You had the benefit of all of the might and power of Christopher Nolan storytelling at your back,’ and I went, ‘Yeah.’”

“And he goes, ‘Rob had all of the weight and heft and power of Christopher Nolan’s storytelling coming down on him. And the way he did it, it was like watching a guy run into an avalanche,’” Matt recalled.

Matt also praised his co-star, saying, “Any moment that he could be more cowardly, more hateable, you could see his wheels turning, ‘How could I make this even worse for myself?’ And it was so fun to watch because he’s such a dynamic actor and so interesting.”

If you remember, Ben and Robert Pattinson have a major thing in common – they have both played Batman!

Back in September, The Odyssey made box office history, and it’s also set to return to theaters, including in IMAX 70mm for a limited re-release starting December 11th!

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