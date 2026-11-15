‘Maybe Heaven Is a Jazz Club’ Lyrics: Dove Cameron Talks Paying Tribute to Late Friend Cameron Boyce On New Album

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Dove Cameron is opening up about her tribute to the late Cameron Boyce on her debut album, Final Girl.

The 30-year-old entertainer and the late actor co-starred in Disney’s first three Descendants movies, with the third being Cameron‘s final Disney project as he passed away from SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy) a month before it premiered.

Dove closes her newly released album, Final Girl, with the emotional track, “maybe heaven is a jazz club,” where she pays tribute to her late father and Cameron.

In a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, Dove shared how her tribute to Cameron came about and including his voice at the end of the song.

“I think it became really special, too, when we put Cameron in the second verse ‘cause that wasn’t part of the plan,” Dove shared. “ I didn’t have a second verse written, and when it got to that point, I had already started writing about, like, ‘Tired feet are never sore’ and all of these sort of dance things.”

“Cam was an incredible dancer and I truly believe that if he had had more time here, you know, he would have been like… we don’t really have ‘greats’ anymore, you know, like in terms of ‘triple threat entertainers.’ We have people obviously, but you know, he was like a Fred Astaire, true generational talent,” she continued. “I do believe that he had had more time, he would have ended up, you know, in one of those spaces. So, being able to include him was really special.”

Dove added that she got permission from Cameron‘s family, who she has remained close with, to have his voice on the track, which at the end of the song, he says, “So, we’ll see you very soon.”

“I played it for everybody. I wanted them to like it, of course. I wanted them to feel represented and respected,” she shared. “And it’s just like my dream way to end the whole record. I think it’s such a special song. Cameron is very special.”

On the podcast, she explained that the idea for the song came from a letter she wrote to her father when he passed away. The beginning of the song starts with a clip of him talking to her when she was a child.

“The top, it’s a video of my dad from a childhood video on my fourth birthday, where he’s wanting me to sing for the camera,” Dove explained. “I don’t think I have that much of that, actually, because … we weren’t, like, a show business family, but I thought that was really special because we we had this idea to end the record with that song and then end it with him saying, ‘One last song,’ which I think is really, kind of, magical that we found that audio.”

Keep reading below for the full lyrics to “maybe heaven is a jazz club” by Dove Cameron…

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