Michele Morrone Holds Hands with Girlfriend Maria Francesca Palomba During Day Out in Rome (Photos)

Nov 15, 2026 1 min read
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Michele Morrone with his girlfriend

Michele Morrone is enjoying a day out with his new girlfriend!

The 36-year-old 365 Days actor held hands with girlfriend Maria Francesca Palomba as they went for a walk together on Sunday afternoon (November 15) in Rome, Italy.

Michele Morrone with his girlfriend

Michele sported a distressed leather jacket over a blue and white striped shirt paired with dark jeans while Maria wore a brown suede jacket and jeans.

During their outing, the couple stopped by a few art exhibits.

While it’s unclear how long they’ve been together, Michele and Maria walked the red carpet together at the season two premiere of The Gentlemen in London back in September. Michele joined the show for season two!

A few days later, they were seen holding hands as they stepped out for the night in Milan.

Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend

According to reports, Maria is a pharmacist.

Michele has recently been spending a lot of time in New York City filming the sequel to The Housemaid, The Housemaid’s Secret, in which he’ll reprise his role as Enzo.

Michele Morrone with his girlfriend

If you didn’t see, Michele just recently became a part owner of Subs.com and teased plans to sell PPV intimate content with fans.

Over the summer, he was spotted at the beach in his underwear!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Michele Morrone and Maria Francesca Palomba in Rome…

Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend
Michele Morrone with his girlfriend

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