‘Mistletoe & Mimosas’ Cast, Plot, Filming Locations & How to Watch the Tamera Mowry-Housley & Kristoffer Polaha Holiday Movie

Credit: Hallmark Media

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha star in the newest Hallmark holiday movie!

Countdown to Christmas continues tonight (November 15), with Mistletoe and Mimosas, following a woman who unexpectedly inherits her uncle’s beloved Christmas-themed bar in New York.

Keep reading to learn more about the movie, including the cast, plot details, filming locations, and how to watch it!

Who stars in Mistletoe and Mimosas?

Tamera Mowry-Housley is best known for starring in the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister with her twin sister Tia Mowry. Since then, she has gone on to co-host The Real and star in many Hallmark Channel films like the Haunted Harmony Mysteries series.

Kristoffer Polaha‘s credits include roles in North Shore, Wonder Woman 1984, Jurassic World Dominion, Life Unexpected, Ringer, Mad Men, and Get Shorty. He’s also been in numerous Hallmark movies over the years, like A Biltmore Christmas, Rocky Mountain Christmas, and the Mystery 101 series.

Jennifer Robertson starred as Jocelyn Schitt in Schitt’s Creek, a role that won her a Screen Actors Guild Award. She’s also known for starring in Ginny & Georgia and Reminders of Him. Jennifer and Tamera previously worked together on the Disney Channel movie Twitches.

What is Mistletoe and Mimosas about?

Here’s the official synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury. She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspired series of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Where did Mistletoe and Mimosas film?

The latest Hallmark movie was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, specifically in some spots like Downtown Chilliwack, Fort Langley Village, and the Greater Vancouver area.

How to watch Mistletoe and Mimosas

Mistletoe and Mimosas premieres Sunday, November 15 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Monday, November 16.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Monday, November 16 at 6/5c

Saturday, November 21 at 10/9c

Thursday, November 26 at 6/5c

Mistletoe and Mimosas is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Jennifer Robertson Kristoffer Polaha Tamera Mowry-Housley Television