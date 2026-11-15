Phil Collins Gives a Health Update After Years of Issues In Rare Public Appearance, Teases New Music

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Phil Collins is opening up about his recently health struggles.

The 75-year-old singer and musician stepped out for a rare public appearance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was inducted as a solo artist, on Saturday night (November 14) in Los Angeles. He was joined by his three children, including actress Lily Collins.

At the event, Phil shared an update on how his health is doing after encountering a series of struggles over the past few years, including knee surgery last year.

While taking the stage to accept the honor, Phil joked that he’s “really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better.”

The “In the Air Tonight” singer was seen using two canes to walk, but says he’s “a well man now,” and even hinted that his music return could be coming!

“I’ve got to say, there are lots of rumors about whether I’m going to sing, do a tour of an album, but you haven’t heard the last of me,” Phil said, via People.

After his induction, Phil opened up more about his health issues while speaking to reporters in the press room.

“Well, you say something once and you gotta answer questions about it forever. I can’t believe that I’m not going to do something. I’m not very good at doing nothing,” he shared.

“And I’ve got a studio in my house. It’s a small house in Switzerland. I’ve got a little studio that I run on my own. I’ve got to get back in there because that was fun. It wasn’t work, it was fun,” Phil added. “And I used to operate everything myself, I did it on my own. And that’s where some good stuff comes out of it. So I would like to get back in there.”

“For a few years I’ve walked the long way around, so I didn’t walk past it, but I’m kind of being drawn into it now,” he continued. “And in terms of playing live, I think my drumming days are probably done. I had a really bad knee, left knee that I had five operations on. It was replaced five times, and that meant I was in hospital for quite a while.”

Phil also said that his kidneys and liver “started failing,” and he wasn’t sure if he would survive.

“Everything started to go wrong,” he said. “So at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again. But just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows.”

“I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band. And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy,” he added of his future music prospects. “So it’s a work in progress.”

While Phil was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, he was previously inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis.

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