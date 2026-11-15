Phil Collins Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Lily Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2026

Nov 15, 2026 1 min read
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Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Credit: Getty

Phil Collins is making his first public appearance in years as he receives a major honor!

The 75-year-old musician walked with two canes as he was joined by daughter Lily Collins at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night (November 14) held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Also stepping out to support Phil at the event was his son Nicholas with his fiancee Isabella Cristina Serralles, daughter Joely, and Lily‘s husband Charlie McDowell.

Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Phil was inducted this year as a solo artist, but he previously entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of Genesis.

During the ceremony, Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker took to the stage to honor Phil with a performance of his song “In the Air Tonight.”

Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Phil took a major step back from the public eye in recent years due to health woes.

In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, he told the audience, “You haven’t heard the last of me. I promise you that.”

Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Along with Phil, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 class included Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

In an interview from 2022, Lily spoke about nepotism and shared if being Phil‘s daughter helped her break into acting.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the ceremony…

Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Phil Collins at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

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