‘RHOC’ Alum Jeana Keough Announces She’s ‘Cancer-Free’ Months After Revealing Diagnosis

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Jeanna Keough announces she's cancer free
Credit: Getty

Jeana Keough is sharing some good news about her health!

The 71-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced on Saturday (November 14) that she is “cancer-free” four months after going public with her tongue cancer diagnosis.

“Jeana is cancer-free, and that called for a little puppy party,” Jeana‘s friend Jeannine Cecchini wrote in a joint Instagram post. “So grateful to be here celebrating this with you, my friend. Eric [Paxton] and I loved having you over—full arms, happy hearts, and puppies.”

“We love you, Jeana and we are both looking forward to more days like this,” Jeannine concluded while adding the hashtags “Cancer Free” and “Jeana Is Cancer Free.”

Along with the exciting news, Jeannine also shared a photo of herself, Jeana, and Eric sitting together near Christmas decorations while holding puppies.

Jeana‘s daughter Kara Bosworth first revealed in July that the former reality star had been diagnosed with cancer after noticing a painful sore on her tongue.

“A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue,” Kara wrote on a GoFundMe page, explaining that Jeana had since undergone two surgeries, one to remove the cancer and another to “remove lymph nodes.”

However, after the second surgery, doctors learned that the cancer had spread. As she continued to receive treatment, Jeana was unable to talk due to “tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area.” In August, she finished her radiation treatment.

In a recent interview, Jeana shared how a “trusted dentist” missed the initial symptom.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Still of Alex Warren during the 2026 Kids Choice Awards
2026 Kids' Choice Awards

Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 – Full Winners List Revealed!

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards have come to an end and the full list of winners has been revealed! Three-time […]
  1. Tiffani Thiessen needs a hip replacement
    Tiffani Thiessen

    Tiffani Thiessen, 52, Needs Hip Replacement After Revealing Painful Health Diagnosis
  2. Joe Jonas & Tatiana Gabriela split
    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas Splits from Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela After Year of Dating
  3. Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowtiz in a selfie together.
    Becca Tobin

    Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz & Becca Tobin Reunite to Support Kevin McHale Amid Reboot Talks
  4. Olivia Wilde talks co-parenting with Jason Sudeikis
    Jason Sudeikis

    Olivia Wilde Shares Update on Co-Parenting Relationship with Ex Jason Sudeikis