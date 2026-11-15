‘RHOC’ Alum Jeana Keough Announces She’s ‘Cancer-Free’ Months After Revealing Diagnosis

Credit: Getty

Jeana Keough is sharing some good news about her health!

The 71-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced on Saturday (November 14) that she is “cancer-free” four months after going public with her tongue cancer diagnosis.

“Jeana is cancer-free, and that called for a little puppy party,” Jeana‘s friend Jeannine Cecchini wrote in a joint Instagram post. “So grateful to be here celebrating this with you, my friend. Eric [Paxton] and I loved having you over—full arms, happy hearts, and puppies.”

“We love you, Jeana and we are both looking forward to more days like this,” Jeannine concluded while adding the hashtags “Cancer Free” and “Jeana Is Cancer Free.”

Along with the exciting news, Jeannine also shared a photo of herself, Jeana, and Eric sitting together near Christmas decorations while holding puppies.

Jeana‘s daughter Kara Bosworth first revealed in July that the former reality star had been diagnosed with cancer after noticing a painful sore on her tongue.

“A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue,” Kara wrote on a GoFundMe page, explaining that Jeana had since undergone two surgeries, one to remove the cancer and another to “remove lymph nodes.”

However, after the second surgery, doctors learned that the cancer had spread. As she continued to receive treatment, Jeana was unable to talk due to “tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area.” In August, she finished her radiation treatment.

In a recent interview, Jeana shared how a “trusted dentist” missed the initial symptom.

Posted To:Jeana Keough Real Housewives of Orange County