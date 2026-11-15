Richest Spice Girls Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (The Wealthiest is Worth Over $700 Million!)

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The Spice Girls remain one of the biggest girl groups in the world!

The five ladies — Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell — became international superstars when they released their debut single “Wannabe” in 1996.

While they might not be a group right now, the ladies of the Spice Girls are still huge stars today and continue to work non-stop, raking in tons of cash. (One lady is worth over half a billion dollars!)

If you missed it, four Spice Girls just recently had a mini reunion!

We’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the Spice Girls members and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest. Click through the slideshow to see who made it to the number one spot!

Click through the slideshow to see the Spice Girls’ net worths…

Posted To:EG Emma Bunton Geri Halliwell Mel B mel c Melanie C Net Worth Slideshow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham