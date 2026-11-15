Rihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson Feud Rumors Following Viral Comment

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Rihanna is setting the record straight on those EJ Johnson feud rumors.

Back in September, EJ, 34, publicly called out the 38-year-old superstar, claiming that she showed up an hour late to the Dior Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show causing the show to not start on time.

“We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” EJ said in a video they posted on Instagram.

Days later, a video started circulating online showing EJ being blocked from entering a hotel in Paris.

Fans were quick to notice that Rihanna commented on the video, simply writing, “damn.” Many took this to be the “Love on the Brain” singer shading EJ following the Dior remarks.

While stepping out with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 14), Rihanna was asked by a photographer if she was feuding with EJ.

“There’s no beef,” Rihanna said, per TMZ.

When asked about the comment she left on the video of EJ, the Grammy winner responded, “I just felt belt for him.”

If you didn’t know, EJ is the child of NBA legend Magic Johnson, and is best known for appearing on the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills back in 2013. EJ recently made headlines when they discussed their dating preferences.

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