Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Breaks Her Silence After His Rape Conviction & 10+ Year Prison Sentence

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Russell Brand‘s wife Laura Brand is speaking out for the first time after he was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for convictions in his rape and sexual assault trial in London, England.

If you did not see the news, last week, the 51-year-old disgraced comedian and actor was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape last week. The allegations that Russell faced in court were concerning incidents that happened between 1999 and 2009.

On Sunday (November 15), Laura, 39, broke her silence on Russell‘s conviction and sentencing during the new episode of their joint weekly YouTube series Sunday Service with the Brands.

“[This show] may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same,” Laura told viewers. “And we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything He’s doing right now, even though it’s painful.”

She went on to say that she plans to continue the series while Russell‘s in prison, noting that doing the show without him will be a difficult adjustment for her.

“[It] will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion — my person with me,” Laura said.

Following her comments, Laura shared a pre-recorded episode of the series featuring Russell that was filmed during his trial, but not released until now. During their hour-long conversation, Russell shared his thoughts on topics like religion and morality.

“This is a culture that has a flexible and plastic morality because it needs to use it as a net to control,” he said, adding that he believes many people mistakenly look to the broader culture to answer questions of personal purpose and identity.

How long have Russell and Laura Brand been married?

Laura and Russell have been married since 2017 and share three children.

Find out what Russell told Laura in court after receiving his 10+ year prison sentence.

Posted To:crime Laura Brand Russell Brand